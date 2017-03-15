This Robotic Fleshlight Is the Epitome of Laziness

The device has a manual mode, which isn't really all that manual. It allows you to set the speed, duration, and positioning of the movement. If messing with settings isn't your thing, it also has an interactive mode that allows the device to sync via Bluetooth with videos and VR.

The interactive setting conjures images of a future world that's just a rather lewd version of Wall-E where humans are simply done doing any work at all. I quit. Hook me up to the thing.

On the other hand, men have done stranger things with their nethers hoping for the same result.