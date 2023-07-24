Anxious About Your Next Flight? Now You Can Dial a Pilot.

Do you secretly get the shivers before stepping onto a plane? Do you catch yourself anxiously hoping that the flight will be a safe one before takeoff? Do you feel wildly terrified when there is some turbulence? If you answered “yes” to one or more of these, definitely don’t worry at all—there’s nothing wrong with you, and you’re certainly not alone. And the even better news is that you now have a brand new opportunity to get rid of all these negative emotions and feelings before you hop on your next flight.

Launched earlier this year, Dial A Pilot is a service that offers pretty much what you'd guess from its name. The service allows users to schedule 15-minute calls with an actual professional, US-based pilot, to whom you can ask questions and express your concerns related to flying. In turn, their job is to give you enough information and answers to make you feel more comfortable and safe about your upcoming flight. As Travel + Leisure reported, a pilot named Kyle launched the service after he became accustomed to fielding regular questions from people he knew, including his sister.

You can literally ask anything. The team of professional pilots is available to guide you through any part of your flight, from takeoff to landing. The idea is that by understanding exactly what’s going on, those who are more anxious about flying will be able to rationalize the experience through factual knowledge, and therefore feel more at ease and confident when hopping on a plane.

Plus, you can even ask about the weather. The experience is uniquely tailored to you and your needs, and your pilot will be able to address any and all of your aviation concerns to make sure that you feel comfortable throughout the entire trip. In each call, you’ll also go through your specific flight plan, the weather along the route, and even any possible turbulence you might encounter, as well as delays and any other concerns you may have.

The service also has a robust social media presence to give you a taste of what to expect. One recent TikTok video addressed one common question they've been getting: Do airplanes just fall out of the sky?