A Flight Attendant's Too-Chill Turbulence Announcement Is Giving Us Chills

Somehow, on a short recent Frontier Airlines flight , a flight attendant managed to say all three in less than one minute. Shannon Treanor captured the pretty chaotic turbulence announcement in a video clip shared to TikTok. Since it was posted on March 23, the video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.

Here are three things you probably never want a flight attendant to say during your flight:

Well, according to a followup video from Treanor, there weren’t any barf bags available, at least in her row of seats.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the captain just called us to let us know it is gonna be a little bumpy, so if you are getting nauseous, please open your air vents as this will allow oxygen flow to reach you," the flight attendant begins. You’re probably wondering why this is the first instruction related to nausea, why not instruct passengers to reach for the barf bags that are typically provided on flights?

That puts the next chunk of the announcement in context: "If you are feeling sick, do what you gotta do guys. Love you, mean it," the flight attendant continued. The video cuts, and jumps to the next segment of guidance from the most-chill-about-possible-in-flight-vomit attendant of all time.

This time, the flight attendant urged no one on the plane to get up and go to the bathroom while the flight was experiencing turbulence. "As you can see it is bumpy, it is not safe to be up right now. It is for your safety and for the passengers around you, it is not safe for you to be up right now. Even if you have to use the restroom, we are mostly adults on this aircraft, you guys will be OK. If you do really have to go…so be it," the attendant continued.

This kind of laissez-faire attitude around turbulence-induced bodily fluids is probably the kind of disposition you need to work as a flight attendant, but it isn't particularly comforting to hear as a passenger.

As one commenter on TikTok wrote: "I would IMMEDIATELY panic not because it's a bumpy ride but my emetophobia would make my anxiety skyrocket."

Emetophobia is the fear of vomiting, and it seemed like this fear, not the turbulence, was at the root of most commenters' top concerns. "I would go into an emetophobic anxiety spiral," another person wrote. For Treanor and the other people featured in her video, they all received this very relaxed series of announcements with a mixture of disbelief and amusement.

Still, if a flight attendant ever tells me they love me while we're encountering intense turbulence, I am calling my mom.