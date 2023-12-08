This Viral Photo Might Be the Travel Story of the Year

Kindness goes a long way and at times, it gets recognized and celebrated as it deserves to be.

Reddit recently released its end-of-year Reddit Recap of 2023, highlighting the most popular and viral threads, trends, and posts on the social media platform throughout this year. In the category of most popular posts, the winning one is travel-related, and it is about genuine kindness and human connection.

Originally posted in r/MadeMeSmile, a photo shows a flight attendant sitting on the aisle ground during a flight while he holds a woman's hand, who is sitting in an aisle seat. "This woman was so nervous about flying," reads the caption. "So the flight attendant explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her."