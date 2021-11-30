A Flight Attendant Reveals What Those Chimes You Hear on Flights Really Mean

In a video shared to TikTok, user @TommyCimato —who works as a flight attendant —broke down the three types of chimes you're most likely to hear on a plane.

Flying can be a frightening experience. There's turbulence, unruly passengers , and all kinds of beeps and boops coming from all over the plane. While there's not much you can do about the first two, a flight attendant is breaking down the most common sounds you might hear.

The TikToker first tackled the frequently heard high-low chime: According to him, this means that one flight attendant is trying to call another flight attendant, or that a flight attendant is being called to the flight deck.

Three of those same high-low chimes in a row means there's an emergency, though he adds "you will never have to hear that."

One single chime means that a passenger is calling a flight attendant from their seat, or from the lavatory.

There you have it. Plane sounds explained. Now you know what to listen for on your next flight and what you can ignore.