This 'Real Housewives' Flight Attendant Spoof Should Be an Actual Show

Late last week, @flightattendantbaelee—who previously earned internet fame thanks to a viral TikTok highlighting her hotel security routine—posted a video featuring herself and two colleagues starring as the fictional "Real Airlives of DC" to TikTok and Instagram.

A recent viral video from an American Airlines flight crew spoofing the Real Housewives reality TV franchise just went viral—and seems to have even caught the eye of Bravo top brass.

The video uses the instantly recognizable Real Housewives theme music while Dee, Joe, and Lea introduce themselves using, of course, their own taglines:

"The coffee comes chilled but my tea is always hot."

"Why are you in my business when you can't even afford business class?"

"You can check your bags but you can't check me."



Those taglines, honestly, are better than a lot of the real-life ones, which might be why the video has been such a hit. The Instagram reel has earned over 208,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments as of this writing. On TikTok, the same clip has gotten over 5.8 million views.

Among those who have commented on the video are Andy Cohen himself, who offered up five applause emojis. Also commenting in support were Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members Kandi Burruss and Shereé Whitfield.

Now, can we get these crew members their own reality show or, at the very least, a raise?