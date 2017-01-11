Flight Deal Alert: Round-Trip to Europe From $351

Look, it's terrible news, but summer is nearly over. It's a difficult situation, but a cheap flight to Germany might help alleviate some of the mental anguish of winter's approach. There are some really good deals on flights to Germany from major U.S. hubs right now, but, as always, flight prices change rapidly. If you want to take advantage of these deals it's advisable to jump on this before the deal disappear.

From Boston, there's a little flexibility. You can use the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search to get flights to Berlin for as little as $396, to Dusseldorf for $398, or to Hamburg for $390. Below are instructions for how you can take advantage of those deals. It's a little complicated, but you'll quickly forget about that when you're sitting in Germany enjoying a Hefeweizen and sausage.