Book a Weekend Trip from Miami to Paris Starting at Just $217

If you're one of the people who doesn't dream of escaping the winter cold to head to Florida and instead dream of escaping Florida to head to the romantic and wintry city of Paris, we've got good news. French Bee is offering its new nonstop route from Miami to Paris Orly starting on December 15.

The new route will not only make taking long weekend trips to the City of Lights from the Sunshine State and budgeting that trip even easier. The starting price for one-way tickets to Paris will be as low as $217 for an economy fare. That means you could theoretically take a trip for $500.

The French Bee route runs from Miami to Paris on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. Starting in April, the flight will run four times weekly. The flights will be approximately eight hours and 45 minutes long.

"Paris remains one of the most desired international destinations in the world for South Floridians and with the continued growth that Miami is witnessing, we are confident that this is the best market for our first Southeast route. We are excited about this expansion as we know that passengers will find value in booking competitive prices in the market," says Marc Rochet, president at French bee, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "With the access that the new Miami service provides, we expect it to generate high demand, forging more economic and tourism ties between both cities."

You can explore fares, availability, and other tickets at FrenchBee.com.