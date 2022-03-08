Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights.

Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue, and United Airlines are all running similar deals, so departure options are plentiful. Routes from Miami, Kansas City, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, New York City, Austin, Baltimore, Newark, and San Diego have Costa Rica flight deals. Depending on the origin of your trip, travel dates will be between May and June and September and November.

To take advantage of these low prices, which are discounted by as much as 75% in some cases, you'll need to book your flight in the next 24 to 48 hours. Low fare tickets are for economy class tickets.

You can book these flights through Google Flights, which will allow you to compare prices between multiple carriers or directly through the airline of your choice. Keep in mind that you'll need to keep your travel dates flexible to find these discounted flights.

Wanting to go to Costa Rica, but you aren't sure what to do once you're there? Thrillist has tips on where to stay and play while you're there.