Cheap Flight Deal: Fly to Europe for $380 Round Trip

Shutterstock

If you're just starting to plan your next European vacation, well, lucky you. But seriously, here's a tip: You can fly on Norwegian for just $380 round trip. 

Right now on the Norwegian Airlines website there are fares for as low as $380.60 round trip for flights from New York to Copenhagen. This price is available for select dates during December 2016, and although it may feel a little early to plan your holiday escape, clearly booking now has its perks.  

Check it out:

Screenshot Via Norwegian Airlines

Now even if Copenhagen is not your desired final destination, remember that you can take this flight and then grab another cheap flight on one of Europe's budget airlines to anywhere you want to go.

As always, this price is very subject to change. You'll need to book fast.

Come on, be spontaneous. 

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and is not very spontaneous. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

