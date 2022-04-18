Book by Friday to Get 25% Off Your Next Flight to Europe

Dreaming of hopping on a flight to Europe this year, but your wallet and your wanderlust aren't seeing eye to eye? Worry not. The Iceland-based budget airline Play Airlines is offering 25% off flights booked between Monday, April 18 and Friday, April 22.

The deal includes flights from Washington, D.C, Boston, and New York to Iceland, Berlin, Germany, Brussels, Belgium, Copenhagen, Denmark, Dublin, Ireland, Gothenburg, Sweden, London, UK, Paris, France, Stavanger, Norway, Trondheim, Norway, and Liverpool, UK. The 25% discount is per person and per one-way flight when booking roundtrip flights, according to the airline.

To book your flight, all you need to do is head to www.flyplay.com. Travel dates when the discount applies are between April 18 and June 10 and September 1 to November 15. You can explore dates and destinations on Play's website. Even if you might miss out on this deal, don't worry.

The budget airline will be offering highly competitive fares all year round as it continues to expand its service area in the United States.