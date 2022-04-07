Get 50% Off Frontier Airlines Flights Today

If you're still debating whether to take a quick trip this spring but were dissuaded by the news of continuously rising flight prices, Frontier Airlines' flash sale might help you make up your mind. The airline is offering 50% off tickets with the discount code "SAVE50".

To take advantage of this sale, you'll need to book your tickets before 11:59 pm ET on April 7. The discount code will apply to international and domestic flights, but your travel dates will need to be before June 8.

Here's the fine print information you need to know before you book. First, the discount will apply to domestic flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The 50% will apply for international travel to the destination from Sunday through Wednesday and return travel from Tuesday through Friday.

You'll also have to book roundtrip tickets at least seven days before your planned travel dates. Blackout dates apply, including April 14 to 19, April 21 to 25, and May 26 to 31. To book your flight, you can head to Frontier's website and explore destinations.