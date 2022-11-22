Get Round-Trip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500

If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.

The flights can be found through American Airlines, Condor, Delta Air Lines, ITA, Lufthansa, TAP Air Portugal, and United Airlines. Departure cities include Boston, Chicago, Miami, Newark, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Seattle. To find the cheaper fares, your best bet is searching with Google Flights, then booking through the airline directly.

Input your departure city and choose your destination of either Frankfurt, Munich, or Rome. Make sure to keep your range of travel dates flexible to find the cheapest tickets. For travelers planning to depart from Chicago, additional cheap flights can be found to these European destinations in April, September, and October 2023.

Here are a few examples of cheap flights that can be found right now:

John F. Kennedy International Airport to Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport starting at $460, through Delta Airlines

San Francisco International Airport to Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport starting at $485, through TAP Air Portugal

Philadelphia International Airport to Munich Airport, starting at $514 through American Airlines

These prices aren't likely to last for long, so TPG recommends booking your travel within the next three days if you want to take advantage of this deal. Another thing to consider about these routes, especially to Rome and Frankfurt, is that they are great connecting airports to other parts of Europe. If neither city was on the top of your list of destinations, it still may be cheaper to enter the continent through either city first.