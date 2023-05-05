A Beekeeper Explains How a Huge Swarm of Bees Delayed a Delta Flight by 3 Hours

There are occasions, like this one, where I just cannot thank diligent Twitter reporters enough. Today's medal of honor goes to author and journalist Anjali Enjeti (@AnjaliEnjeti on the platform) who managed to inform us in real time and with much-needed detail on a very odd plane-delay situation. On May 3, a swarm of bees decided to hop on the wing of a plane and delay it for almost three whole hours. By “hop on a plane,” I genuinely mean hop on its surface. According to Enjeti's recounts and photographic proof, a massive swarm of bees colonized the wing tip of a Delta plane that was supposed to fly Enjeti and other passengers from Houston to Atlanta. And they just wouldn't move. Hence, the plane didn't either. You can follow the story in the Twitter thread below.

But why would a swarm of bees choose to sit on a plane, of all places? Apparently, there's no real reason other than they probably just dig that spot. Jana Kinsman is a beekeeper managing over 70 bee colonies in Chicago. She explained in an e-mail to Thrillist that a swarm like the one that delayed Enjeti's flight on Wednesday occurs "when a colony of bees in a cavity nearby (either a managed beehive or a feral colony in a tree or other structure) wants to reproduce." "The colony begins making new queens while the old queen and a good portion of the adult population leave the nest in a swarm," Kinsman continued. "The queen and the bees will fly a short distance from the nest and land and gather up like what you see in the [photo shared on Twitter]. They will land anywhere, a fence, a car tire on a parked car, a tree, or a plane!" If you were secretly hoping that bees had an intrinsic thing for planes due to their shared motor functions, I’m sad to disappoint you. According to Kinsman, nothing specific about the Delta plane attracted them there—it was just a suitable spot where the swarm could create a "rest stop." And it's just part of a more intricate process, too. From this spot, scout bees fly off the swarm to go look for new potential cavities to live in, and once they find one they measure it and try to determine the cavity's desirability as a home, kind of like an episode of House Hunters. And, get this, then they go back to the swarm and communicate their findings through a dance. "Other bees sense the dance's vibrations and they go check out the cavity for themselves," Kinsman said. "If they like it, they come back and do the same dance. Once the colony has an overwhelming number of scout bees all dancing for the same cavity, the swarm takes off and goes to move into the new cavity, the new home!"

As the bees were busy dancing on the Delta plane back in Houston, Enjeti documented curious gate agents and puzzled airport staffers parading one after the other to examine the swarm from below and try to find a solution. During the early stages of the bee shenanigans, Enjeti tweeted that was briefly worried that pest control would be called and kill the bees, but luckily, that didn't end up happening. As the captain announced, a beekeeper was going to be called to come and get the job safely done. Sadly, however, that hope was short lived. Apparently, a beekeeper wasn't the right call, as they aren't allowed to touch the plane, according to an announcement reportedly made by the captain. Also, pest control would be a no-no considering they can't spray planes, and don't even think about spraying the bees off with a water hose—the airport apparently didn't have one long enough. At this point in the Twitter action, it had been almost been an hour since the original photo was posted and the live storytelling started. Passengers were still waiting to be boarded and, another hour later, exhausted by all the pointless attempts to remove the bees from the plane, the crew was deplaned, and the Atlanta-bound plane needed to move to give the gate space to another aircraft. And that's when the real magic happened. Once the engines were turned on, the bees suddenly left. "THE BEES LEFT!!!" Enjeti tweeted. "All Delta had to do was TURN ON THE PLANE." So what was it about that moment that caused the bees to (sorry) buzz off? Kinsman says we can't know for certain, but she has a theory. "Whether they left because they made their choice at the same moment or because they were disturbed, we won't know, but it's likely they were disturbed by the intense vibration of the plane starting," Kinsman told Thrillist. "It disrupted their dances!"