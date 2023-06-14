Don't Believe Everything You've Heard About Flight Prices This Summer

You might have heard that flights are very expensive these days—and don't get me wrong, that's true. The thing is, they aren't getting more expensive; the opposite is actually true. According to Going, prices for flights have dropped eight times in the last 11 months, and are actually an average of 10% cheaper compared to this time last year, when flights were at their peak prices. The news comes as air travel has officially returned. The first quarter of 2023 saw more people on planes compared to the same time period in 2019.

Certainly, if you're clicking around looking for flights right now for summer travel, the news of cheaper flights might feel like misinformation. It's not, you're just a procrastinator facing the consequences of booking too late in the game. If you look at a late summer booking, instead, there are plenty of bargains to be had.

"If getting a deal is your overall goal this summer, consider the last two weeks of August. Not all schools follow the same calendar so fewer people look to travel, versus the middle of July when schools are certainly still out of session," a representative from Going tells Thrillist. "Example: If you're looking to fly from Chicago to Aruba this summer with the family, right now in July tickets mid-month are over $800 each, but if you look at the last week of August, they are $494 - 40% less."

This resurgence of travel has also seen seen one particular region emerge as a favorite for American travelers: Europe. Everyone is headed to the continent, and international ticket sales are outpacing domestic tickets by 10%. The most popular destinations this summer include the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. Just be prepared for crowds; some popular destinations are already having to install new rules and measures to deal with the sheer volume of visitors.