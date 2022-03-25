This Airline's Spring Sale Has Discounted Roundtrip Flights to Europe

Avoid some of the coming price hikes with a flight sale from KLM. The airline is offering roundtrip airfare to top European destinations for a fraction of the usual price. This spring sale won't last long, however. You'll need to book by March 30 to lock in the low prices.

A roundtrip flight to Amsterdam starts at $679 and remains under $700 out of Washington, DC, Houston, and Los Angeles. A roundtrip flight between New York City and Copenhagen begins at $689. Planning on traveling from the west coast? Flights between San Francisco to Edinburgh, Scotland start at just $670.

"You can't pass on these wonderful destinations we've selected for you," reads the KLM website. "All you have to do is book your deal with maximum flexibility and visit your dream destination this spring… let's go!"

Like any flight sale, specific rules and restrictions apply. The sale prices apply to economy class tickets and must be purchased at least 14 days in advance. You'll also need to budget quite a bit of vacation time; to take advantage of the sales, the duration of your trip must be at least seven days. There are blackout dates, and tickets booked for travel on Thursdays through Sundays are subject to be more expensive.

The sale comes when many of the destinations listed above are easing COVID requirements for travelers. KLM announced on March 24 that mask mandates would no longer be enforced by the airline.

To book a discounted roundtrip flight, head to KLM's website.