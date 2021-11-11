A Budget Airline Is Offering West Coast Flights to Paris for $400 Roundtrip

While it is not too unusual to find flights from New York City to Paris for under $500, it is exceedingly rare to find low-cost flights to the City of Love from the West Coast. But the budget carrier French Bee is now offering a roundtrip flight from San Francisco to Paris for just under $400.

The one-way trips start at $189 from San Francisco to Paris, but they can only be booked through the French Bee website, airport ticketing center, or the call center. The ticket includes one piece of 26-pound luggage, and it is a non-refundable ticket. And like anything, there is a catch: The tickets are limited and aren't guaranteed to last. So if you've wanted to go from California to Paris, you'll need to act fast.

That's not the only deal the French Bee is offering. There are also low-fare deals between San Francisco and Tahiti (one-way tickets starting at $329) and New York and Paris (one-way tickets starting at $199). The same limitations and restrictions apply to these flights. Start browsing dates and read the fine print at frenchbee.com.