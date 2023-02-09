These Are the 2 Flight Types That Are Least Likely to Be Canceled or Delayed

In 2022, 2.8% of flights were canceled, and roughly 19% were delayed. While that number might seem small, it's almost double the amount of cancellations compared to the historical average. And while there were certainly some notable mass cancellations (looking at you, Southwest) it was also just the nature of flying last year. Airlines were a mess—understaffed and underpaid workers were fighting an uphill battle. While I don't have a crystal ball to tell us if cancellations will be better or worse in 2023, I can impart some travel wisdom from the experts over at Going.com (fka Scott's Cheap Flights).

There is no way to totally control whether or not flights get canceled or delayed, of course, but there are ways to reduce the likelihood of being affected by those cancellations. Specifically, there are two booking hacks that could mean the difference between everything going according to plan and laying on the floor of the Denver airport wondering how the weather feels in Miami, where you were actually supposed to be six hours ago.

Going's travel experts shared Department of Transportation data with Thrillist that 86% of morning flights between 6 and 7 am arrive on time, while only 66% of flights between 10 and 11 pm arrive on time. That means booking a morning flight gives you a serious advantage over later travel.

"There are two reasons why morning flights perform better. First, the weather tends to be better in the morning (fewer thunderstorms). But more importantly, the plane has been parked at the airport overnight; it's ready to go," an expert from Going explained to Thrillist. "Afternoon flights almost always use a plane that has to fly in from elsewhere, and if that flight gets disrupted, well, then your flight is at risk."

The second way to reduce the odds of being on a canceled flight? Try to skip the layover. If the idea of wandering one of this country's many decaying airports does not appeal to you, try to book a nonstop flight. While delays can still interrupt your schedule on a nonstop flight, they can completely derail connecting flights. There is not an athlete on this planet that could run from one end of the Atlanta airport to the other fast enough if they land with 10 minutes left of boarding for their connecting flight.

Reading these tips after you've already booked your next flight? Don't worry. Flight changes at full-service US-based airlines are now free—you'll only be charged if the new fare is more expensive.