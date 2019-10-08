Flights to Hawaii Have Dropped to $278 Round Trip

Flight deals infrequently coincide with peak travel season for most destinations, but that's not always the case if you're paying close attention. Prices on flights to Hawaii have dropped again with many of the cheapest tickets landing during high season.
You can pick up round-trip flights to Hawaii for as little as $278 right now, some of which were first highlighted by Scott's Cheap Flights. Many of the deals are flying from the west coast, but there are below average prices from a couple of east coast cities as well, with travel dates ranging from November through March 2020.
Before purchasing, be sure to get a full picture of what the ticket is going to cost all-in. These fares are coming primarily from Hawaiian, Delta, and United. All of those airlines have different policies. For instance, none of the basic economy tickets for these airlines include early seat selection, and United doesn't offer a full-size carry-on with its basic economy tickets.
Here's a look at some of the best prices you'll find searching for flights to Hawaii through Google Flights at the moment.
To Kona:
- From Los Angeles: $338
- From New York: $477
- From Portland: $295
- From San Diego: $288
- From San Francisco: $298
- From San Jose: $278
- From Seattle; $295
- From Washington, DC: $481
To Honolulu:
- From Las Vegas: $315
- From Long Beach: $318
- From Los Angeles: $318
- From Portland: $295
- From San Diego: $295
- From San Francisco: $298
- From San Jose: $278
- From Santa Ana: $355
- From Seattle: $295
- From Spokane: $383
- From Washington, DC: $480
To Maui:
- From Las Vegas: $295
- From Los Angeles: $298
- From New York: $488
- From Portland: $295
- From San Diego: $278
- From San Francisco: $278
- From San Jose: $278
- From Santa Ana: $355
- From Seattle: $295
- From Washington, DC: $465
To Kauai:
- From Portland: $295
- From San Diego: $293
- From San Francisco: $298
- From San Jose: $278
- From Seattle: $295
In most instances, these prices are going to last about as long as the rooms at the Taco Bell hotel. (That is, not long.) If you want the low prices, it's worth buying ASAP. You won't regret it. When you're sick of wet socks and wearing 10 layers of clothes to work in the winter, an escape to Hawaii is going to sound pretty nice.
