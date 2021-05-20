News IHOP Is Finally Opening Its New Fast Casual Chain, Flip'd It was announced back in 2019, but it's actually going to happen now.

Image courtesy of IHOP

There's a new IHOP project starting up with a higher likelihood of sticking around than the IHOb stunt. IHOP has unveiled plans for a new fast casual chain called flip'd or flip'd by IHOP if, as the Dude might say, you're not into the whole brevity thing. The elevator pitch on it might have been: "What if Dunkin' was actually IHOP?" The pancake house's intentions were announced back in 2019, but flip'd is finally ready to flop into reality, albeit with a few changes from that original plan. The 2019 announcement had flip'd surfacing in Atlanta only, with consideration given to opening one in four other major markets. That has changed. IHOP plans to open four flip'd locations in 2021, with the first landing in New York City. The company says that the "new brand aims to address the growing demand for made-to-order breakfast, lunch, and dinner that is convenient and fresh." It'd be fair to say there's plenty of that in New York already, but the other locations aren't quite as bodega-rich as New York.

Image courtesy of IHOP

The next three locations, according to the announcement, will be Lawrence, Kansas; Columbus, Ohio; and Dublin, Ohio. It's a shift from the plan of exclusively opening in major urban centers. (Though, Columbus is the 14th most populous city in the US according to a 2019 estimate.) “Since we originally announced flip’d in 2019, a lot has changed. We wanted to ensure that we were evolving the concept to meet our guests’ needs,” Jay Johns, President of IHOP, said in a statement. “While we know there is a pent-up demand for a return to dining in restaurants, we anticipate that our delivery and takeout business is here to stay as consumer needs continue to shift and they seek out different ways to experience IHOP favorites. With flip’d, we can provide that on-the-go fast casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world.”

Image courtesy of IHOP

Saying you got lunch at flip'd feels a bit like telling your friends you've secretly been whittling miniature busts of Nicolas Cage for years without telling anyone. It's not a big deal or anything to be ashamed of, but your hesitance to say the words out loud is understandable. If you do it -- the lunch thing, that is -- you'll find an all-day menu "that borrows inspiration from" IHOP. You're going to see "reimagined breakfast classics" like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches. At night, the menu will shift toward Burritos, Bowls, Steakburgers, and Chicken Sandwiches, according to the announcement. (Are you even a quick service restaurant in 2021 if you don't have a chicken sandwich?) You'll be able to get that Steakburger or Pancake bowl at a counter or a digital kiosk inside the restaurant. Though, of course, you'll be able to order in advance as well. A representative tells Thrillist that it looks like the New York location will open its doors in mid to late July, with the others to follow later in the year. It's a great time to be you if you like eating pancakes while walking down the street.

Image courtesy of IHOP

