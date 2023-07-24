A 'Large Amount' of Weed Just Washed Up on a Florida Beach

While South and Central Florida beaches are battling literal tons of a historic sargassum bloom that contains flesh-eating bacteria, folks up in North Florida are welcoming a different kind of lettuce. News4Jax reports that beachgoers informed authorities that a large amount of cannabis had washed up on shoes in Neptune Beach on Saturday, July 22.

Zach West was walking on Neptune Beach when he thought he saw a rather large pile of seaweed from the sargassum bloom. But upon closer inspection, including some sniffing, West quickly determined that while it was reefer, it had not come from the ocean.

"I did pick it up and smelled it to see what it smelled like," West told News4Jax. "It was weed. It’s kind of crazy."

West and his mother reported the cannabis to the authorities, fearing that it might be a public health concern, especially for children playing at the beach. And it turns out, waterlogged sea weed (not to be confused with seaweed) is not really worth the trouble of harvesting it.