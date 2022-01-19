A College Student's TikTok on Having an 8-Hour Transatlantic Flight All to Himself Is Going Viral

Kai Forsyth boarded a British Airways jet at Gatwick Airport near London that was headed to Orlando International Airport. The college soccer player noticed things were a bit off when he was the only passenger to board the plane. Forsyth told Fox 35 that things felt weird the night before the flight too. "You know how you pick seats when you're checking in? There was actually no seats, none taken. I was very confused," said Forsyth.

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a flight all to yourself? Legroom would be unlimited, and you wouldn't have to worry about that person who always reclines their chair as far back as it will go right after takeoff. One Florida college student got to live that dream when he found himself on a flight as the only passenger.

The Rollins College student spent the flight watching movies, eating unlimited snacks, and getting to know the flight attendants. He was told he could move around the plane freely, but, of course, there were a few exceptions.

"I was actually going to sleep on the floor. I asked if I could sleep on the floor, but they have the trolleys, and they need to bring them back and forth," said Forsyth.

It's no secret that travel has been fluctuating since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Flights continue to get canceled and the CDC's "avoid travel" list is updated often. Although the US lifted its travel ban from the EU and UK this fall, according to Fox 35, British media outlets reported that the airline had to cancel over 2,000 flights across the board from December to March due to a decrease in travel demand. However, sometimes airlines fly empty planes to save their airport time slots. Keeping slots for departures and landings at popular airports requires airlines to show airports there is a demand for flights, and airlines tend to vie for the best slots.

But Forsyth isn't complaining about having the flight to himself.

"I'd actually like to say thank you to British Airways for providing me with a great experience like that and the flight attendant in the back, if he does watch this you know who you are, he was basically my caterer for eight hours," said Forsyth. "It was very surreal, I have to say."