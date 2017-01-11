Fisherman Catches a Shark, Then a Bigger Shark Teaches Him a Valuable Lesson

The video embodies every stereotype about fisherman known to mankind. The man on the pier simultaneously earned himself a "one that got away" story and will be able to exaggerate the size of the shark that stole his shark. It was undoubtedly a very big shark, but others on the pier can be heard starting to inflate the story to epic proportions saying the shark was 10-feet long, another says it was at least a 12-footer.

At least this fisherman has a grainy video that kind backs up the tall tales he'll undoubtedly be telling for the next 40 years.