News

Fisherman Catches a Shark, Then a Bigger Shark Teaches Him a Valuable Lesson

By Published On 09/15/2016 By Published On 09/15/2016
shark eats shark
Facebook | Darrell Ruger DJ-Darrell

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Like Qui-Gon Jin said in The Phantom Menace, there's always a bigger fish. It's a simple lesson, but it really hit home this week for one fisherman in Jacksonville, Florida. Angling off a pier, he caught a good-sized shark that would have made for a nice day on the water by itself.

After he got the shark on the hook, things went south. Another much, much larger shark came along and drove home Qui-Gon Jin's point. The shark rose up and took the smaller shark right off the line.

The video  embodies every stereotype about fisherman known to mankind. The man on the pier simultaneously earned himself a "one that got away" story and will be able to exaggerate the size of the shark that stole his shark. It was undoubtedly a very big shark, but others on the pier can be heard starting to inflate the story to epic proportions saying the shark was 10-feet long, another says it was at least a 12-footer.

At least this fisherman has a grainy video that kind backs up the tall tales he'll undoubtedly be telling for the next 40 years.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Facebook Admits it Needs to Fix its Fake News Problem

related

READ MORE
Here's Why You're Seeing Black Boxes as Social Media Profile Photos

related

READ MORE
Man Bungee Jumps 240 Feet to Dunk a Cookie in Tea Mug

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like