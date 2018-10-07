Florida Gas Station Forced to Post Sign: 'Do Not Warm Urine' in Microwave

There are some notable exceptions, but you'd be wise to avoid food microwaved in a gas station. The reasons for this should be obvious, but if you still need convincing, consider this charming anecdote, courtesy of America's Florida-est state, Florida.
A gas station in Jacksonville has been forced to post a sign on its microwave that says, "Do not warm Urine." It's a simple, powerful statement. But one that brings to mind many questions, only some of which we can answer.
To answer the most obvious question: People were microwaving their urine to pass drug tests. This gas station is located near two companies with drug-testing services, and apparently, a lot of folks found this particular BP a convenient stop on the way there.
Finally, the gas station's owner, Parul Patel, had enough. "We got sick and tired of people bringing their urine containers,” he told First Coast News. “They're just random people walking and it's happening every day.” He explained that often these urine-warmers didn't even purchase anything.
He explained that many became "aggressive" when confronted, and one woman, rightly, pointed out that there was no sign expressly forbidding warming urine in the microwave.
“She started cussing at me,” Patel said. “She said, ‘well where is the sign that says you can't use this for this kind of purpose.' That gave me the idea, ‘If that's what you're asking me, then I'll put the sign saying this is only for food use and not to use with your urine or anything else.”
And that's what he did. They should probably burn that microwave though.
h/t First Coast News
