This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida

If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week.

Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that currently provides service through West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and MiamiCentral. The line serves both peak and off-peak hours on weekdays and weekends, and fares start as low as $10. On December 20, the company will have ribbon cutting ceremonies at two new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura.

The first day of service for both stations will be December 21, 2022. You can purchase tickets for the new and existing routes at GoBrightline.com. This is a great option for Florida locals looking to get from city to city without sitting in traffic for hours on I-95, and it's also great for tourists visiting Miami who want to see a bit more of what South Florida has to offer.

In 2023, Brightline will also be opening a route in Orlando. As a born and bred Floridian, I hope this rail line expands to the whole state. I'd love to be able to get around all of Florida just like this.