A Historic Bridge in the Florida Keys Has Been Transformed Into a Stunning Walking Trail

Those familiar with the Florida Keys have probably heard of the Old Seven Mile Bridge. For those who haven't, though, it was a portion of a project helmed by Henry Flagler, who created the Florida Keys Overseas Railroad. The bridge debuted in 1912 and was the main entryway to the Florida Keys until 1982 when a new Seven Mile Bridge opened up alongside the old one for safety reasons. The Old Seven Mile Bridge was retired long ago, but now part of it is getting a new life as a hiking and biking trail.

The Old Seven Mile Bridge is beloved by regular visitors to the Florida Keys and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. However, it closed to pedestrians in 2017 amid concerns about its safety. It recently underwent a $44 million renovation, according to a press release from the Pigeon Key Foundation, which is part of a 30-year agreement between Monroe County, Marathon, and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Construction finished ahead of schedule and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this week. Now, a once-closed 2.2-mile section of the bridge is open again and ready for pedestrians to walk, run, bike, or rollerblade high above the ocean with no worries about cars or other dangers.

"I'm thrilled that our county and other entities made a concerted effort to restore a treasured landmark," Richard Russell, board chair of the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation said. "There's a rich and diverse history associated with the Seven Mile Bridge and Pigeon Key. The Florida Keys History & Discovery Center proudly endorses and supports similar efforts to collect, preserve, and promote Keys history."