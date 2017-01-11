Florida Man Sues Samsung for Pants Explosion

Early reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 were universally positive, heralding the device as the rebuttal to the iPhone. But truth be told, it isn’t anywhere close: The phone has been prone to randomly overheating and exploding, and as one lawsuit filed against Samsung claims, the Galaxy Note 7 can and will explode in your pants.

Jonathan Strobel filed suit against the Korean tech company on Friday, alleging grievous bodily harm when his phone exploded in his front pocket -- dangerously close to his private parts -- causing severe burns on his right leg. According to Reuters, the device seared through his pants as he worked at a Costco in Palm Beach Gardens on September 9.