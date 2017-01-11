News

Florida Man Sues Samsung for Pants Explosion

By Published On 09/20/2016 By Published On 09/20/2016
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Early reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 were universally positive, heralding the device as the rebuttal to the iPhone. But truth be told, it isn’t anywhere close: The phone has been prone to randomly overheating and exploding, and as one lawsuit filed against Samsung claims, the Galaxy Note 7 can and will explode in your pants.

Jonathan Strobel filed suit against the Korean tech company on Friday, alleging grievous bodily harm when his phone exploded in his front pocket -- dangerously close to his private parts -- causing severe burns on his right leg. According to Reuters, the device seared through his pants as he worked at a Costco in Palm Beach Gardens on September 9.

Strobel's lawyer, Keith Pierro, said his client "has a deep second-degree burn, roughly the size of the phone, on his right thigh." According to CNET, Sobel’s lawsuit came just a week after Samsung issued a recall on all Note 7s sold in the United States, warning all of its 1 million customers to power down their devices, or risk impending doom. According to Pierro, Strobel received an email from Samsung telling him to power down his device 10 hours after the incident. Samsung started a replacement program for defective phones last week, telling users “it is extremely important to stop using your device, power it down and immediately exchange it using our U.S. Note 7 Exchange Program.” 

US safety regulators say Samsung has received more than 92 reports of the Note 7 overheating, with 55 incidents resulting in property damage and 26 causing physical burns. Strobel’s lawsuit seeks damages for basically everything you’d need after a cellphone nearly ruins your life, including medical expenses and lost wages.

Notably, a few of the craziest Note 7 mishaps have occurred in Florida, like this man who claims his Note 7 caused his car to explode.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Do Rappers Love Grey Poupon?

related

READ MORE
Here's a Video of Donald Trump Singing 'Mahna Mahna' at the Presidential Debate

related

READ MORE
Live Tweets From a Horrible Date Are a Car Crash You Can't Look Away From

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like