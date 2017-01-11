Florida Man Sues Samsung for Pants Explosion

Early reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 were universally positive, heralding the device as the rebuttal to the iPhone. But truth be told, it isn’t anywhere close: The phone has been prone to randomly overheating and exploding, and as one lawsuit filed against Samsung claims, the Galaxy Note 7 can and will explode in your pants.
Jonathan Strobel filed suit against the Korean tech company on Friday, alleging grievous bodily harm when his phone exploded in his front pocket -- dangerously close to his private parts -- causing severe burns on his right leg. According to Reuters, the device seared through his pants as he worked at a Costco in Palm Beach Gardens on September 9.
Strobel's lawyer, Keith Pierro, said his client "has a deep second-degree burn, roughly the size of the phone, on his right thigh." According to CNET, Sobel’s lawsuit came just a week after Samsung issued a recall on all Note 7s sold in the United States, warning all of its 1 million customers to power down their devices, or risk impending doom. According to Pierro, Strobel received an email from Samsung telling him to power down his device 10 hours after the incident. Samsung started a replacement program for defective phones last week, telling users “it is extremely important to stop using your device, power it down and immediately exchange it using our U.S. Note 7 Exchange Program.”
US safety regulators say Samsung has received more than 92 reports of the Note 7 overheating, with 55 incidents resulting in property damage and 26 causing physical burns. Strobel’s lawsuit seeks damages for basically everything you’d need after a cellphone nearly ruins your life, including medical expenses and lost wages.
Notably, a few of the craziest Note 7 mishaps have occurred in Florida, like this man who claims his Note 7 caused his car to explode.