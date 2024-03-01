What to Know About Florida Travel During the Current Measles Outbreak

At least 10 cases of measles have been reported in Florida, as of February 29. Nine of the reported cases have been linked to one outbreak in South Florida in Broward County at Manatee Bay Elementary School, while one case has been reported in Polk County in Central Florida, which is not particularly far from Disney World, a popular spring break travel destination for families. While that information alone is alarming enough, public health experts and government officials outside of the state say that Florida's response to the outbreak is the real cause for concern.

Florida's Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo sent a letter to parents at Manatee Bay Elementary School after the outbreak was reported telling them that they could still send their children to school—even if they are unvaccinated. This advice was lambasted by Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who called Ladapo "a misinformation super spreader," and demanded his "immediate" termination, according to ABC News 7.

Lapado's advice, and Florida's overall response to these measles cases isn't just a problem for locals—though it is a huge problem for locals. Anyone who visits areas of a reported outbreak who does not have the MMR vaccine, which vaccinates against measles, is at a risk for infection.

"The tough part about measles is that it is so much more contagious and transmissible than COVID or flu or any of these other illnesses," Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the founding director of Boston University's Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, told Thrillist. "If you're unvaccinated, nine out of 10 people who are exposed to somebody who has measles are going to end up developing measles. It's that transmissible, it's airborne. If somebody with measles was in a room, the virus is going to stick around in the air for two hours."

While children are especially vulnerable to measles, the infection can affect anyone. The confirmed case in Polk County is proof of that. According to multiple reports, the person infected was between the ages of 20 and 24 years old and is the first adult in Florida to have a confirmed case this year. In total, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 35 cases in the first two months of 2024 in 15 US states. For the entirety of 2023, 58 cases were reported in the US.

Florida is particularly vulnerable to a measles outbreak, given the low MMR vaccination rates in the state. "You need the population to be about 95% vaccinated so you don't start seeing these kinds of outbreaks. Only 25% of Florida's counties meet that," Bhadelia explained. Nationwide, parental exemptions for the MMR vaccine are at 3%, which Bhadelia described as "an all-time high."

In Florida, parental exemptions for MMR vaccines averages even higher, between 4.2% and 4.6%. "We're circuit breakers, it keeps the disease from spreading when we're all vaccinated," Bhadelia said. Florida is "not the state where you want measles to get out of control."

So what does all of this mean for people planning vacations to Florida? An Orlando Sentinel opinion piece put it like this: "Come for the sunshine. Leave with the Measles."

Bhadelia says that anyone who isn't vaccinated against measles or who knows they are in some way immunocompromised should be particularly cautious when planning their vacations to destinations where measles outbreaks have been reported. "I think it serves parents well to get ahead of it and have a sense of if there are measles outbreaks going on where they're going to go on vacation," Bhadelia said. "Then take that into consideration before they take kids there."

"The best thing parents can do is make sure their kids are vaccinated," Bhadelia continued. "The second is that I think that one of the ways to control this is that if measles cases are detected, they need to be quickly isolated so they could not be transmitted to other people. And the public health authorities in Florida have a very strong role to play in that."

So far, the leading public health official in Florida has failed to do that. The vaccine, which is 98% percent effective when both doses are taken, helped to completely eliminate the disease in the US in 2000.

If you are traveling and fear you've come into contact with measles, you can follow the CDC's guidelines for travel and signs of symptoms.