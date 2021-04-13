Hundreds of People Captured a Mysterious Fireball Zipping Through the Sky

On Monday, residents of Florida and its surrounding islands lived through what could be mistaken for the opening scene of a superhero movie. For a brief moment, so quick you could blink and nearly miss it, a fireball zipped through the night sky, flaring into a bright flash before disappearing on the horizon. While the mysterious asteroid didn't actually make contact with Earth, it was a close enough encounter that witnesses could've easily been fooled.

The strange phenomenon, logged by the American Meteor Society as Event 2281-2021, was captured by hundreds of spectators on dashcams, cell phones, and security cameras, according to a report by The Guardian. Some took to social media to share the experience, others sent clips to local media, and some uploaded their footage straight to the AMS database. A reporter even caught the glowing object on camera during a Facebook Live.