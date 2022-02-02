Florida Senate Votes for Unexpected Sweet as the State Dessert

When you think of Florida desserts, you might think of key lime pie (the official state pie) or maybe the saltwater taffy you can get at just about any gift shop in the state. But this week, members of the Florida Senate voted unanimously to make a different sweet, the official state dessert.

That dessert? Strawberry shortcake, assembled with Florida grown strawberries and Florida made whipped cream. The Associated Press reports that the bill was introduced by Republican State Senator Danny Burgess, who represents the region that is home to Florida's strawberry industry.

To add the cheesy to the sweet, Senator Burgess called his bill a "berry important piece of legislation." The bill has a few more steps to go before the strawberry shortcake can call itself the official state dessert. Considering that this is one of the least controversial issues facing Florida's governing body, I imagine it won't face much of a challenge.

For those of you who are still scratching your head about this choice, thinking, Strawberries? In Florida? Here's a fun fact: Behind California, Florida is the largest producer of strawberries in the US.

I'm still of the mindset that a more appropriate choice would be an orange creamsicle, which incorporates the state's notorious citrus industry and doesn't leave out Florida-made dairy. As a Florida expat, I know my opinion is of little concern, but maybe I'll start a lobby.