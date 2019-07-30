Surfer Suffers Nasty Shark Bite, Heads to the Bar Instead of the Hospital

Though you'll hopefully never know what it really feels like to be bitten by a shark, rest assured that multiple layers of teeth sinking into your flesh hurts like hell and the would will probably land you in the ER. That is, unless you pride yourself on a a high tolerance for pain like a pro surfer in Florida, who recently declined a trip to the hospital after getting chomped on the arm by a shark and instead went straight to the bar.
While readying to hop a wave off a pier near a Jacksonville beach over the weekend, Professional Surfer Frank O'Rourke suddenly found himself in the grips of a shark's jaw after one latched onto his elbow and knocked him off his board. He and his friends quickly made their way to shore, where they got a closer look at his bloodied limb and the jagged two-tiered line of deep teeth marks in it.
"It was kind of panic, like, 'Did that just happen?'" O'Rourke's friend PJ Berger told News4Jax. "It kind of took him a couple seconds to, like, gather himself and realize, like, 'Wow, I just got bit by a shark,' and then we all went into the beach."
However, despite the nasty gashes O'Rourke suffered, he opted not to head to a hospital to get stitched up. Instead, he was tended to by a lifeguard, got a little bandage, and decided to go straight to a local bar where he began regaling the patrons with the story of what just happened.
"He immediately went to a bar 'cause he was like, 'I got bit by a shark,' and people were like, 'I'll buy you drinks.' So he went and hung out at the pier," Berger said, while speculating that his friend was targeted by a four-foot spinner or blacktip shark.
While his injury was far from life threatening, O'Rourke's pals think he could have used some stitches. Still, the competitive surfer was showing off the marks later that night while describing the incident in an interview with First Coast News (shown above). He's also not going to let the intense experience keep him from hitting the waves again soon.
"I've literally been surfing for 20 years and now it happened, and you have more of a chance of being struck by lightening than bit by a shark, so honestly, I went and bought a lottery ticket today because I was like 'The odds are in my favor now.'"
