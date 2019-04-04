Florida Squirrel Attacks Florida Man Out of Nowhere

For whatever reason, the natural order of things doesn't reign in Florida. Gas stations are forced to post signs asking people not to microwave urine, people find grenades on the ground and take them on Taco Bell runs, and grown men burn down their houses while grilling cookies in the nude.
If somehow these examples aren't enough, consider this latest one: Unprovoked squirrels attack adults there. In other parts of the world, we pretend squirrels aren't just rats with different tails in exchange for them looking kind of cute and fairly harmless. But this covenant has been abandoned in Florida, as you can see in the video above.
Here's what the man in the video told ViralHog about the incident, which took place on March 12 in Sarasota, Florida:
"The squirrel ran down my sidewalk as I walked out of my house and jumped on my back ran down my arm and dug his claws in and bit me on my elbow I grabbed by the head ripped him off my arm threw him on the ground. Then when he ran under the truck and I chased after him he ran up a tree and as I would go around one side of the tree he would run around to the other side and peak his head around to see where I was. He was a sneaky little sucker."
So, if you're in Florida: Be afraid. Be very afraid.
The Best Things to Do and See in Puerto Rico
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.