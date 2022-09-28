These Tourist Destinations in Florida Are Closed Due to Hurricane Ian

As someone who is checking the National Weather Service every five minutes to check and see if my family is in or out of the direct path of Hurricane Ian, I can't say I'm surprised to report that most destinations in the state have closed their doors for the next couple of days. Hurricane Ian is a behemoth of a storm, making landfall with wind speeds of 150 miles per hour and a storm surge of 18 feet.

I'll put it simply for those fortunate enough not to be familiar with hurricane jargon. This is a terrifying, humongous storm. Most flights have already been canceled, and most Florida airports have been shuttered. But airlines aren't the only ones hastily responding to the hurricane making landfall.

Here is a list of major Florida attractions that will be closed to the public due to Hurricane Ian.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort parks and attractions will be closed on September 28 and 29. The parks will reopen on September 30 if conditions improve. Hotels on the property will remain open. Halloween Horror Nights will also be canceled on those dates. If you were planning to attend either, you can call 1-800-711-0089 or email reservations@universalorlando.com for assistance.

Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World parks and attractions will be closed on September 28 and 29. They may reopen on September 30 if weather permits. According to the Disney website, "Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a validity window impacted by closure due to Hurricane Ian will be automatically extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through September 30, 2023. In order to enter a park, both a park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date are required."

Seaworld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Seaworld Orlando, and its associated parks, Discovery Cove and Aquatica will be closed on September 28 and 29 and may reopen on September 30 if weather permits. You can check the Seaworld website for regular updates regarding the storm.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The space center visitor complex will be closed on September 28 and 29, and reopening will be assessed after those dates. According to the Kennedy Space Center website, "If you have purchased Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex tickets through third-party suppliers, travel agents or tour operators please contact them directly for information regarding their cancellation or change policies and procedures."

Generally, I'd anticipate that anything you're planning to do in South, Central, and Northeast Florida is probably canceled through at least Thursday. Most school districts have canceled classes through Friday, September 30, and many counties have also suspended garbage collection for the remainder of the week.

If you are in Florida right now, it would be best to avoid going out, if possible. And if you do go out and interact with people working through this historic storm, be careful, be kind, and be patient.