Here's What to Know About Florida's 3 Travel Advisories

If you're planning to travel to Florida soon, three different advocacy groups are currently saying you probably shouldn't. Why? To put it simply, the political climate is now considered hostile towards specific groups and minorities.

On Saturday, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a travel advisory for the Sunshine State, saying that the state, under the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, has become a hostile place for "African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals." The advisory continues, "before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

While the advisory doesn't directly suggest travelers shouldn't go to Florida, it serves as a tool to spread awareness on its sociopolitical climate, and how minority groups such as people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals, might face difficulties within the community.

According to a statement released on Saturday by the NAACP, the advisory was a response to "DeSantis’s aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida schools." Just last week, DeSantis officially signed legislation to defund diversity programs at Florida's public universities and colleges.

The NAACP travel advisory comes right after two other similar advisories were issued towards the same state for similar reasons. Last month, Equality Florida, an LGBTQ rights advocacy group, issued a similar advisory warning LGBTQ+ travelers about the "health, safety, and freedom of those considering short or long term travel, or relocation to the state."

According an the official statement, the advisory came "in response to a wave of safety inquiries Equality Florida has received following the passage of laws that are hostile to the LGBTQ community, restrict access to reproductive health care, repeal gun safety laws, foment racial prejudice, and attack public education by banning books and censoring curriculum."

Last week, the League of United Latin American Citizens, a civil rights organization, warned travelers about traveling to Florida denouncing the "anti-immigrant measures signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis" following DeSantis's recent signing of a legislation focusing on undocumented immigrants.

The advisory reads: "LULAC President Garcia warns Latinos traveling in Florida with family members to be cautious if they encounter law enforcement. 'We do not doubt that if Abuelita or Tia is with us and we are profiled, DeSantis' enforcement regulations will treat us like criminals, transporting a dangerous person who only wanted to visit family or enjoy Disneyworld,' says Garcia."