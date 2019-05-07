Florida Woman Pulls Foot-Long Alligator Out of Her Pants During Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop in Florida (if there is such a thing) took a turn for the truly bizarre this week after a woman, when asked by the cops if she had anything on her, whipped out a foot-long alligator she was concealing in her pants. Nothing to see here, just another Monday in blessed Florida!
Sheriff deputies in Punta Gorda, Florida pulled over a pickup truck early Monday morning after the driver ran a stop sign, but got much more than they bargained for once they got a closer look at what else was hitching a ride inside the vehicle. The female driver and male passenger explained they had been attempting to collect frogs and snakes from a nearby underpass (?!), so authorities asked to see what they'd collected, according to local NBC affiliate WBBH.
Initially, the woman confessed she had 41 turtles in her bag, but it wasn't until the deputies asked if she had anything else that she made the big reveal. She pulled out a footlong alligator from her yoga pants, and plopped it in the truck bed.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the lil' guy on its Facebook page with a cheeky caption copping to the Florida-ness of the whole ordeal. Eventually, the state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived and took over the investigation. The alligator and turtles are native to Florida, but are regulated so the man and woman were cited and all of the reptiles were ultimately seized and released.
Who knows, though, the little alligator may have gotten a taste for adventure and could be out there making beer runs by now.
h/t WBBH
