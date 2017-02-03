This Woman's iPhone 6 Plus Spontaneously Ignited Next To Her While She Slept

Apple products aren’t typically prone to safety hazards, but one woman in Florida probably begs otherwise. Amanda Bentz was sleeping next to her iPhone 6 Plus while it charged on a nightstand, until the device randomly erupted in flames, charring her pillowcase, comforter, drapes and a pair of earrings, reports CBS affiliate WTSP.

“It woke me up,” she said. “The flames itself. There was no warning. It didn’t start sparking, smoking, nothing. Out of nowhere it just burst into flames.” Bentz’s husband, Kyle, took to Facebook to display the immolated phone. He warned others, that yes, it’s possible for your device to combust literally inches away from your scalp.