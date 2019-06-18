Another 40,000 Bags of Flour Have Been Recalled Because of E. Coli

It's been a busy month for recalls. Berries, chicken, beef, and Ragú have been among the high profile items recently. Now, for the third time over the last month, flour is being recalled. This new recall, issued late on Friday, has Pillsbury recalling nearly 40,000 five-pound bags of flour due to potential E. coli contamination.
The flour recalls follow more than a dozen illnesses across eight states believed to be linked to flour manufactured by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Milling Co. in Buffalo, New York. The new recall is specifically on bags of Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour with UPC item codes of 051500200315 or 051500200315 and expiration dates of June 8, 2020, or June 9, 2020.
These bags have been distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
The company issued the recall voluntarily and hasn't received any reports of illness linked to their product. However, ADM Milling told Hometown Food Company, Pillsbury's parent company, that wheat in these recalled bags was used in other flour products from ADM that have been linked to 17 cases of E. coli by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ADM has been the source for this recall, as well as one last month on five-pound bags of ALDI's Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour and one last week on five-pound bags of King Arthur Flour.
If you have any of these products at home, you're encouraged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. You can also call Hometown Food Company about the recall at 1-866-219-9333.
