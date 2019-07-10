Burger, Hot Dog Buns Sold at Walmart & Publix Recalled for Potentially Containing Plastic

If, for some reason, you didn't quite get your fix of burgers and hot dogs during the Fourth of July festivities and are jonesing to grill up some more this week, you may want to double check which buns you're using. A whole bunch of burger and hot dog rolls are now being recalled over fears they may contain bits of hard plastic, which sounds like it'd make for a pretty crappy condiment.
In the wake of the unofficial burger and hot dog holiday of the year, one of the country's leading bakery companies has issued a multi-state recall of hamburger and hot dog buns over fears that they may contain hard bits of plastic that pose a choking hazard. On Tuesday, Georgia-based Flowers Foods Inc. issued a voluntary recall of hamburger and hot dog buns and various other bakery products after realizing they may have been contaminated during production.
The products were distributed under a variety of brand names in a bunch of states including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. Many of the items recalled were sold in major stores -- like Walmart, Publix, Sam's Club, Winn-Dixie, and 7-Eleven -- and the bulk of them have a "best by" date of July 17, 18 or 19, but you can see a full list of the affected products here. Flowers Foods said customers who've purchased any of the recalled items should return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund.
Luckily, no injuries or illnesses have been reported due to the plastic pieces, but maybe you should opt for a keto-friendly (bun-less) grilled meal this time around just to be safe.
h/t Fox5NY
Ditch the Avocado for These Japanese Toasts
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.