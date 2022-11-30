A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying From the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space.

Fly Atlantic has announced plans to start flights and ticket sales in 2024, reports CNN. The airline will call Belfast, Northern Ireland home. It plans to offer short flights around Europe, as well as cheap flights from the US and Canada to Belfast.

Play has already made a mark in the budget airline space. Though, it planned on starting flights from Orlando to Europe before canceling those plans. Other airlines have had trouble making it work long-term. Norwegian stopped running transatlantic flights during the pandemic. Wow Air went bankrupt three years ago. Primera Air stopped flights about a year before Wow.

CNN reports that the airline will fly to 35 destinations out of Belfast. "We looked at many options throughout the UK and Ireland," Andrew Pyne, Fly Atlantic CEO, said in a statement. "Belfast International and Vinci stood out in terms of the facilities that they offered us and by their enthusiasm for and commitment to making this project a reality."

It’ll be a while before it is welcoming passengers, but it won’t be too long before there is another option available for fliers looking to save a little on a trip to Europe.