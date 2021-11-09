Southwest Airlines Has Flights for as Low as $39 Right Now

Cooler temperatures are creeping in, and winter will be here before we know it. The change has people across the nation ready to pack their bags and sneak away for a bit, especially after months of being limited in where you can go. Now that travel restrictions are easing and vaccination rates are rising, travel is back on the menu. As if getting away wasn't enticing enough, Southwest Airlines is dishing up a big sale with flights as low as $39.

The airline announced its Winter Sale, which includes deals on one-way flights to select destinations, on Tuesday—just days after United Airlines launched a similar sale with super-cheap tickets.

According to the sale's fine print, flights must be booked between today and November 11. Travelers who take advantage of this deal will see some flights as low as $39. All you have to do is take a look through the sale page at trips offered from your go-to airport.

Here are a few of the discounted flights available:

Los Angeles to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $39

Atlanta to Nashville (and vice versa) for $39

Austin to Oklahoma City (and vice versa) for $49

Phoenix to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $64

Charleston to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $68

Boston to Miami (and vice versa) for $71

New York to Austin (and vice versa) for $99

There are, of course, some things you need to know. For one, you won't be able to use this deal to book Thanksgiving or Christmas travel, and Southwest has conveniently included that time frame in its blackout dates. You should also keep in mind that airlines still have Covid protocols in place, and they vary from one airline to the next. Check out Southwest's COVID-19 travel information before you head to the airport.