Sudden Windstorm Sends Dozens of Mattresses Flying All Over at Outdoor Movie Night

Close your eyes. Call to mind the song “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas. Imagine you’re looking up at an overcast sky while harsh winds of a coming storm whip against you with a force as powerful as longing. All my dreams pass before my eyes, a curiosity, Steve Walsh sings, Duuuuust in the wind, all they are is dust in th-- Now imagine you suddenly get struck by a flying air mattress.
This could have been the case for someone in Stapelton, Colorado on Saturday, as a “rebellious flock of flying mattresses” was seen venturing across Runway 35 Park, heading towards a pool, where pedestrian Robb Manes stood capturing the footage (shown above). He titled the spectacle “The Great Mattress Migration of 2019.”
Nobody was harmed, but a few air mattresses became pool floaties.
A hundred and fifty mattresses had been set up for an outdoor movie night in the park but a sudden storm swept a number of them into the wind. But, as it so often goes with great inventions, an accident led to utter brilliance.
Watch as the mattresses, made graceful by their hollow, polyvinyl nature, floated in rotated asynchronously across a vast plain. Concerned civilians that jumped in to stop the flock only made for a beautiful viewing experience. It was a dance like no other, and the internet will never forget.
These Are the 7 Best Jim Pranks From 'The Office,' Ranked
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.