Flying Cars Are (Allegedly) Closer to Reality Than Ever Before

I'm not one to be particularly excited about ultra-futuristic technology. To me, it's a fixation of luxury for those who don't need to be concerned with the pressing matters of the present. The concept of a flying car has never been too exciting—even if it could help me get to the airport faster.

But my reservations aren't stopping the future from arriving, and at least the news of the latest flying car includes something that's not powered by traditional fuels. Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable transportation company that has received backing from Tim Draper, just announced that a prototype for a new flying car will be coming in 2025. Draper was also involved in both SpaceX and Tesla, and the demand for such a high-tech vehicle is apparently in high demand so all of this feels far more close to becoming reality than you might think.

CNBC reports that the company has already received 2,850 pre-orders for the car, which will cost an estimated $300,000. The flying car is actually called an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), and the Model A from Alef will have a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles. The two-seater vehicle will have a "gimbaled cabin design and elevon system [that] provide a smooth, stable ride and flight, keeping occupants stable," according to Alef Aeronautics. "There are no exposed propellers for added safety, dampening the sound, and saving space."