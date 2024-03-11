Flying Cars Are (Allegedly) Closer to Reality Than Ever Before
An investor with ties to SpaceX and Tesla is behind a new flying car nearing production.
I'm not one to be particularly excited about ultra-futuristic technology. To me, it's a fixation of luxury for those who don't need to be concerned with the pressing matters of the present. The concept of a flying car has never been too exciting—even if it could help me get to the airport faster.
But my reservations aren't stopping the future from arriving, and at least the news of the latest flying car includes something that's not powered by traditional fuels. Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable transportation company that has received backing from Tim Draper, just announced that a prototype for a new flying car will be coming in 2025. Draper was also involved in both SpaceX and Tesla, and the demand for such a high-tech vehicle is apparently in high demand so all of this feels far more close to becoming reality than you might think.
CNBC reports that the company has already received 2,850 pre-orders for the car, which will cost an estimated $300,000. The flying car is actually called an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), and the Model A from Alef will have a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles. The two-seater vehicle will have a "gimbaled cabin design and elevon system [that] provide a smooth, stable ride and flight, keeping occupants stable," according to Alef Aeronautics. "There are no exposed propellers for added safety, dampening the sound, and saving space."
The car will be completely drivable, capable of vertical takeoff and landing, and will be 100% electric. In the air, it will be able to reach cruising speeds of 110 miles per hour, and between 25 and 35 miles per hour on roads. Jim Dukhovny, Alef’s CEO, is hoping that the Model A can go into production in 2025.
"If everything goes right, we plan to, and if we have enough funding, if the law is at least not going to be worse, it's going to be existing as it is, we plan to start production of the first one by the end of 2025," Dukhovny said in an interview with CNBC.
But don't expect a mass of 2,850 electric vehicles to start buzzing around all at once—Dukhovny says Alef plans on producing the cars "one by one" and that they will be popping up very slowly. That's good news, because I don't think we;'e currently got the infrastructure for that kind of sky traffic.
Alef isn't the only company with flying cars on the horizon. Dubai is expected to launch an air taxi in 2026, Chicago has plans to launch one to O'Hare International Airport in 2025, and Delta announced a partnership with another flying vehicle company, Joby Aviation, back in 2022.