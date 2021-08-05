Flying Fish Steals the Show in Final Laps of Olympics Marathon Swim

A flying fish stole the show during the 10K marathon swim final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. The surprise Olympian appeared to outpace the actual swimmers in the vent, and luckily for us, eagle-eyed camera crews caught the whole thing on video.

The flying fish first appeared with just two laps remaining in the race. It leapt from the water, landing on its side not far in front of the pack of swimmers racing toward the finish line. NBC Olympics correspondents were among the first to notice the creature, with one shouting, "Look at the fish!"