Flying Fish Steals the Show in Final Laps of Olympics Marathon Swim
Can a fish win gold?
A flying fish stole the show during the 10K marathon swim final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. The surprise Olympian appeared to outpace the actual swimmers in the vent, and luckily for us, eagle-eyed camera crews caught the whole thing on video.
The flying fish first appeared with just two laps remaining in the race. It leapt from the water, landing on its side not far in front of the pack of swimmers racing toward the finish line. NBC Olympics correspondents were among the first to notice the creature, with one shouting, "Look at the fish!"
The internet was equally amused by the fish. Shortly after it made its Olympic debut, Twitter was flooded with posts about it.
Despite getting so much attention online, it appears the swimmers hardly noticed the fish. If they did, they didn't let it derail their swim. It's also unclear if the fish maintained its lead in the race.
Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha took home the gold, finishing the swim in an hour and 59 minutes. Less than one full second stood between her and the Netherlands' Sharon van Rouwendaal, who came in second place. Kareena Lee of Australia won the bronze medal.
Perhaps the fish will return to the Olympics at the Paris 2024 games to defend its title.
