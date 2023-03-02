Here's What You Need to Know About Flying with a Vape

I'm not here to yuck anyone's yum. So if you are in need of advice on how to best pack your vape on your next flight, I'm just going to give you advice on how to do so safely. That way, the battery of said vape will not catch fire on your next voyage. And if you're thinking "well that's just not very likely," I have evidence that it is possible. On a Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando on March 1, a small fire broke out for just that reason.

According to The Independent, a fire was seen on the flight and was quickly put out by retired New York firefighter Rocco Chierichella and members of the Spirit crew. Chierichella told reporters that the fire was caused by a "battery-powered vape tied to a battery charging [that was] inside the compartment. Very dangerous. And it ignited a piece of luggage next to it."

The plane was grounded in Jacksonville after the fire broke out, and 10 people were taken to the hospital in relation to the incident. A passenger on the flight shared some video from the incident to his Twitter account: