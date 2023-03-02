Here's What You Need to Know About Flying with a Vape
Some timely reminders after a vape battery caught fire on a recent flight.
I'm not here to yuck anyone's yum. So if you are in need of advice on how to best pack your vape on your next flight, I'm just going to give you advice on how to do so safely. That way, the battery of said vape will not catch fire on your next voyage. And if you're thinking "well that's just not very likely," I have evidence that it is possible. On a Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando on March 1, a small fire broke out for just that reason.
According to The Independent, a fire was seen on the flight and was quickly put out by retired New York firefighter Rocco Chierichella and members of the Spirit crew. Chierichella told reporters that the fire was caused by a "battery-powered vape tied to a battery charging [that was] inside the compartment. Very dangerous. And it ignited a piece of luggage next to it."
The plane was grounded in Jacksonville after the fire broke out, and 10 people were taken to the hospital in relation to the incident. A passenger on the flight shared some video from the incident to his Twitter account:
If this story has you feeling a bit worried and wondering what proper protocol for traveling with a vape is, don't worry. I've also now cataloged this as something else to be anxious about when flying. According to the TSA, you can bring your vape or electronic cigarette with you when you travel on a plane, and you are actually only allowed to pack it in your carry-on, not your checked luggage.
"Passengers are required to take effective measures for preventing accidental activation of the heating element of the device when transporting the devices," the TSA website states.
What are those measures, exactly? Well, the batteries for the devices cannot exceed a Watt-hour rating of 100 Wh if they are a lithium ion battery. For lithium metal batteries, they can't contain more than two grams of lithium. Here are a few ways to ensure that your vape and its batteries are prevented from accidentally activating, from the FAA:
- Remove the battery from the electronic smoking device
- Separate the battery from the heating coil
- Place the electronic smoking device into a protective case
- Use a protective cover, safety latch, or locking device on the electronic smoking device's heating coil activation button
Most of us won't get lucky enough to have a retired firefighter on our next flight, so when you are packing your carry-on, make sure you double-check the FAA's guidance on how to do so safely and also contact your airline to see if there are any special instructions they have for you.
