Can You Actually Fly Without an ID or Passport?

There are few bigger travel anxieties than showing up to the airport without your ID, apart from actually missing a flight and getting yelled at/detained/tackled by TSA. And even though "passport" and "wallet" are at the top of most people's packing checklists, things happen. But sometimes, showing up for your flight without the proper identification doesn't actuall mean you can't get on your flight.

Katy Nastro, Going's (formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights) resident travel expert, broke down to Thrillist which kind of flights can still be boarded without ID, which flights can't, and what to do if you find that you might end up missing your flight. Let's get into these nuances.

Can you fly without an ID domestically?

Yes! For domestic flights, you can still fly if you forget or lose your ID.

"I know this from personal experience, actually," Nastro recounted to Thrillist. "I was flying back from the West Coast to New York and realized that I had lost my wallet. When I got to the San Francisco airport, I was in a state of panic because I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, am I even going to be able to get on this flight? I don't have an ID.' Well, lo and behold, I was able to take the flight."

So, how does it work? The TSA says that if you arrive at the airport without valid identification, because it is lost or left behind, there are still conditions that will allow you to fly. You'll just need to be able to confirm your identity by completing an identity verification process that includes questions about your name, address, and other personal information. This other personal information could include "various tidbits of info about you from the past," Nastro explained. "Maybe you rented an apartment in a specific city or you applied for a loan. They have this information on you, not to be creepy, but they'll verify with records that they have access to."

"If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint," TSA rules state. "You will be subject to additional screening, to include a pat down and screening of carry-on property."

Just make sure you give yourself enough time to go through this longer screening process. The TSA advises two hours.

If your identification is unable to be confirmed, you will not be allowed to pass the screening checkpoint.

Can you fly domestically with an expired ID or license?

Sometimes, you can still fly with an expired ID. But the TSA has pretty specific guidelines on what expired IDs are acceptable at checkpoints. Here's what the TSA specifically says: "TSA currently accepts expired driver's licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration."

If the ID has expired for more than one year, the ID won't be accepted and you won't be able to board your flight.

Can you fly internationally without an ID?

To put it simply: no.

"You can't fly without a passport, so if you don't have your passport and that's the form of identification that you need to be able to fly internationally there is a very, very, very, very low likelihood that they're going to even allow you on the plane, or even get through security," Nastro said.

According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services, "US citizens need a passport when traveling to, or returning from, most foreign countries."

If you are in a foreign country and have lost your passport, Nastro said you should get in touch with the US embassy or consulate in the country. "A replacement passport in an expedited amount of time so you're able to travel back home is really your only option," Nastro explained.

Can you check a bag without ID?

So, you know that you can get past security if you forgot your ID for your domestic flight. But what if you need to check a bag? Nastro says you should be able to address the problem, but you need to plan on giving yourself extra time.

"If you find yourself knowing that you don't have your ID, get to the airport early so you can have enough time to sort of work with baggage or the check-in agents," Nastro explained. "Because if you have to check a bag, they're going to need that government-issued ID. If you're able to explain the situation to the airline agent, they'll usually explore different avenues of identification."

What is a flat-tire policy?

The flat-tire policy is kind of a catch-all "unforeseen circumstances" policy that most airlines honor in the event of something urgent and unexpected happening in the hours leading up to your flight—like a flat tire on the way to the airport. But the policy doesn't extend only to car trouble.

"Say you do get to the airport," Nastro explained. "You don't have your ID for some reason, you lost it or you forgot it. This will sometimes be implemented, in that it'll help you if you miss your flight."

If you're less than two hours late or are at the airport and miss your flight because of a missing ID, you can contact your airline to explore options. Major airlines like Delta and Southwest have policies that allow for a no or low charge re-booking depending on the circumstances.