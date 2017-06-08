This 'Self-Filling' Water Bottle Turns Regular Air into Drinking Water

Part of going on a long hike, bike ride, or camping trip involves dealing with occasionally uncomfortable elements, such as high levels of humidity and little access to clean drinking water. But now, a high-tech water bottle aims to harness the former to solve the latter by converting moisture in the air into drinking water.
While you're pedaling through the woods or hiking along a trail, Fontus, the self-filling water bottle, can produce clean drinking water from the water that's already in the air, according to a report by Tech Insider. Sure, you can always pack water bottles or find drinkable water along the way, but Kristof Retezár, the Austrian industrial designer behind the invention, said it's meant to help people in areas where water may be scarce. Or perhaps for the moment when you realize your water supply has tragically run dry.
Earlier this year, Retezár and his team raised more than $345,000 via an Indiegogo campaign, crushing their goal of just $30,000 with almost 1,500 backers. A recent update on the campaign page said the team is continuing to work on prototypes and subjecting their water condensation technology to independent lab testing. However, it's unclear exactly when the water bottles will be available for purchase.
There are currently two versions of Fontus currently in developemnt: Fontus Airo, which produces drinking water while remaining stationary, and Fontus Ryde, which attaches to your bike and harnesses the airflow to produce water while you ride, according to the company's website. The above video offers simple explanation for how they work.
Around the time of the funding campaign, Retezár said he hopes to bring the water bottle to market sometime this fall at a price under $100, according to the report. If all goes as planned, you might just have a helpful new gadget for your next big outdoor adventure next summer.
