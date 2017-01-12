The Real Cause of Food Coma is Stranger Than You Think

According to Scripps’ Dr. Robert Huber, the body works harder to digest protein and salt. "Clearly, protein is a very expensive commodity," Huber said. "If sleep increases your ability to resorb it, that would be a possible reason. And the same thing with salt." It's still unclear how sleep aids in the digestive process, Huber notes.

Carbs, Dr. Huber adds, are a bit more ubiquitous, and therefore our bodies are more equipped to digest them. That might account for the smaller amount of energy needed to process that spaghetti carbonara, or your unhealthy obsession with Wonder Bread.

This study refutes the oft-cited knowledge of sugar and carbohydrates being responsible for food coma, although it makes no effort to deny that yeah, excessive sugar intake is still bad for you. As declared by science, enjoying a nutritious meal is likely to stave off any impromptu naps, so just ignore the free pizza deals and be healthy, everyone.