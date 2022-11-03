Taco Bell Is Introducing In-App Delivery and Is Celebrating with Free and Cheap Food
The app is now your one-stop shop for delivery and rewards.
Somehow Taco Bell is just now rolling out in-app delivery, and while it may seem overdue, we're not going to complain about the upgrade or the free food we're getting out of it. The chain is offering deals this week and next to celebrate the launch.
As part of its initiative to double down on digital growth, Taco Bell is introducing the in-app delivery feature as a long-term, permanent investment, the company said in its announcement. The app is now your one-stop shop for rewards and delivery.
Just by downloading the Taco Bell app and creating an account of your own, you'll start earning on your in-store and delivery purchases. You can even get online exclusives, like the Quesarito, which has been removed from permanent menus.
But while that's all good and dandy, here's some instant gratification for you, too. November 4 through November 6, Fire! tier rewards members can get $5 off delivery orders of $15 or more in the app, while all rewards members can snag a free order of Nacho Fries when they try out Taco Bell Delivery between November 7 and November 13.
