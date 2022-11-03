Taco Bell Is Introducing In-App Delivery and Is Celebrating with Free and Cheap Food

Somehow Taco Bell is just now rolling out in-app delivery, and while it may seem overdue, we're not going to complain about the upgrade or the free food we're getting out of it. The chain is offering deals this week and next to celebrate the launch.

As part of its initiative to double down on digital growth, Taco Bell is introducing the in-app delivery feature as a long-term, permanent investment, the company said in its announcement. The app is now your one-stop shop for rewards and delivery.