Here's How Popular Food Delivery Services Are Tackling Coronavirus Concerns

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, it's becoming increasingly clear that our health is also within the hands of our community, businesses, and the services we rely on every day. Of course, travel companies such as major airlines and cruises are making significant changes in response to the deadly virus, but what about the food delivery services with armies of delivery people in every major city?
Services like Grubhub/Seamless, Uber Eats, and Postmates play a huge part in the way many of us eat. That's why we reached out to several of these companies to find out what measures they're taking to ensure our food passes through clean hands, how they're enforcing safety procedures among their own workforces, and what other steps they're taking as the outbreak worsens.
Not every company was forthcoming when asked about their response to coronavirus, and to be clear, their responses will likely change as the situation unfolds. This is what we know so far:
Uber Eats
On February 28, Uber Eats issued information to drivers across the globe with helpful tips on how to stay safe and healthy based on available information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Uber also has a global Law Enforcement Response Team that works with public health officials and local governments to ensure guidelines are being followed.
“We are always working to help ensure the safety of our employees and everyone on the Uber platform, and we continue to be concerned by the ongoing spread of coronavirus. We have formed a dedicated global team of Uber operations, security and safety executives, guided by the advice of a consulting public health expert, to respond as needed in each market where we operate around the world," a spokesperson for Uber Eats told Thrillist. "We remain in close contact with local public health organizations and will continue to follow their recommendations."
Grubhub/Seamless
Grubhub, which owns Seamless, didn't provide much information on what it's doing to ensure safety of its workers and customers, but a spokesperson for the service provided the following statement: "This is obviously a complex and fast-moving situation. We are focused on prioritizing the health and safety of our drivers, diners, restaurant partners and employees during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, including assessing and analyzing the potential impact on our business."
Postmates
Postmates is giving customers the option to have non-contact deliveries if they desire. This means instead of meeting delivery drivers curbside or at the door, food will be left for pick-up. Additional information about non-contact orders can be found here.
Additionally, a Postmates spokesperson shared this statement: "Community health and safety is paramount at Postmates, and we have shared precautionary CDC guidance with our Postmates; customers have an option to designate the drop-off of item without contact; and will continue to encourage employees, merchants and consumers to follow preventative measures. While we are operating with business as usual, we are tracking the situation closely and will help provide the resources necessary to mitigate increased risks."
Caviar
Although Caviar has not provided yet responded to our questions, the company's website includes a page about how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 as well as a courier support page that outlines tips for delivery people to maintain safety.
