Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food Delivery Right Now

There are a whole lot of reasons you might be thinking about ordering food delivery more often than usual.
If that's how you're getting through the week, then here's a bit of great news. Lots of chains and delivery services are offering free, reduced-price delivery, and other delivery deals right now. We've collected those offers into a single space, which will be updated regularly, so you can keep an eye on what your best options are. That said, we'd encourage you to be extra kind to anyone delivering food, tip generously, and support your favorite local businesses.
Here's our running list of the best delivery deals you'll find right now.
The Fasties: Thrillist's First Fast Food Award Show Hosted by Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So
Where to get free food delivery
Chipotle
The deal: The burrito slingers are offering free delivery through the rest of March.
When: Through March 31
Other food delivery deals
Postmates
The deal: In addition to its new contactless delivery feature, Postmates will offer half-off delivery fees on weekdays for any order of at least $10.
When: Weekdays through March 31, 10am-2pm
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Place an order for at least $15 worth of food through DoorDash, and you're getting a free slice of cheesecake and $0 delivery fees with the code "LUNCHSLICE." This deal is available for a long time, but only on weekdays.
When: Weekdays through March 25
goPuff
The deal: The digital convenience store that delivers is offering 17% off select items for St. Patrick's Day. That includes Sprite, Lucky Charms, Airheads Xtreme Bites, and Ben & Jerry's Half-Baked Fro-Yo.
When: March 13 at noon EST - March 18 at 8am EST
McDonald's
The deal: Trim $5 off a $15 order from DoorDash. That'll be perfect as you decide to scratch that Shamrock Shake itch. Just drop in the code "LUCKY."
When: March 17-23
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Take $10 off a delivery order of at least $30 through Postmates when you use the code "CPKDAY."
When: Through March 15
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Take 20% off pizza, baked wings, sliders, or salads for delivery when you use the code "FRESH20."
When: March 17
MOD Pizza
The deal: The code "MODPIDAY" will get you a free 11-inch pizza with the purchase of at least $3.14 as long as you order through DoorDash. Only the first 5,000 orders will get a freebie, though.
When: March 14
Jamba Juice
The deal: Get a free "Amazing Greens" smoothie with any $15 order through Postmates. It is green, so I guess you're celebrating St. Patrick's Day when you have one.
When: March 16-22
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Get free delivery today with the code "ALLDAYPARTY."
When: March 17
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.